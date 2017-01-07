TI Writes Open Letter to Barack Obama: ‘Your Legacy Will Live On’ – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
TI Writes Open Letter to Barack Obama: 'Your Legacy Will Live On'
New York Times
The rapper and actor Tip Harris, better known as T. I., has never hesitated to speak his mind or wade into controversy. But even by his standards, he has had something of an awakening in the past year, which has culminated in a planned series of open …
TI Pens Open Letter to President Barack Obama: 'You Shook Up and Woke Up a Generation'
Cabinet Exit Memos
TI Writes An Open Letter Praising President Obama & His Legacy
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG