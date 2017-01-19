Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao

Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui confirmed the cashed-up Chinese Super League outfit had plans to sign Diego Costa, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani and Radamel Falcao until China's Football Association made changes to the limit of foreigners.
