Tianjin TEDA Grants John Obi Mikel All His Wishes – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Tianjin TEDA Grants John Obi Mikel All His Wishes
Information Nigeria
Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel seems to have everything going his way since joining Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA. Mikel. The 29-year-old, who left Chelsea FC after agreeing to a £140,000-a-week deal with the Chinese Super League club is enjoying …
Mikel scores first goal for new club
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG