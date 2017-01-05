Tidal ups sound quality to master levels for thousands of songs — with some catches

Tidal has become the first on-demand music-subscription streaming service to offer master-quality recordings. Partnering with British tech company Master Quality Audio, thousands of new and old songs received an audio makeover.

