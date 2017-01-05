Tiger Woods joins Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson at Dubai Desert Classic – SkySports
SkySports
Tiger Woods joins Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson at Dubai Desert Classic
SkySports
Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play his first regular-season European Tour event for three years at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic early next month. Woods, who returned to action in December after almost 16 months out following back surgery, …
Woods to compete in Dubai Desert Classic
Tiger to play Torrey Pines for '17 PGA Tour debut
Tiger Woods ramps up 2017 schedule
