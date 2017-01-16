Tight Premier League Comes As A Surprise To Wenger

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger is surprised at how close the English Premier League title race is this season.

Chelsea top the league with seven points, but Manchester United, in sixth place and 12 points off the mark are still in the offing.

Wenger, whose team are fourth, said he was unable to remember such a closely-fought title race.

“It’s the first time in 20 years that at this stage of the season you have six teams at the top,” the Frenchman told UK newspapers.

“Chelsea still have a big advantage, but they’re all doing well.

“You look around you and nobody is dropping off, so it’s down to being consistent, keeping your nerve, focusing on your game.

“Now we go into Europe, into the cups, big games – who can maintain it? Honestly, nobody can tell.”

Arsenal recorded a 4-0 win over Swansea City on the weekend and face Burnley on Sunday.

