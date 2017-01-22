Pages Navigation Menu

Tika Sumpter is Engaged! – Bella Naija

Bella Naija

Tika Sumpter is Engaged!
Bella Naija
Actress, Tika Sumpter, is engaged. The actress, who recently had her baby back in November, broke the news on the daytime show 'The Real'. On the show, Sumpter couldn't hide the ring for long before Loni Love asked her if she had some news to share.
