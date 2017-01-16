Timber Dealers Blame Northerners For Not Giving Total Support To PMB’s Govt

The chairman, Timber Dealers’ Association of Nigeria, Sabongari Market, Zaria, Kaduna State, Alhaji Dan’iya Dutsinma has blamed Northerners for not extending total and unflinching support to policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.



While speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Zaria, Dan’iya Dutsinma urged northerners to embrace, support and encourage the policies and programmes of the present administration to take the nation to greater heights.



He advised Nigerians in general and northerners in particular to understand that the present economic predicaments bedevilling the country was a global phinomimum that affected many countries, Nigeria inclusive.



“This is a global problem, it is not restricted to Nigeria, however, with support, encouragement and prayers from followers, I am certain that we will get out of it.”



Dan’iya observed that people especially Northers have continued to blame the present government for the economic hardship, poverty, unemployment and high inflation rate which in the actual sense was not caused by present government.



He observed that as provided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria every citizen has the right to advise, criticise and voice out his/her views, advising that such criticism should be a constructive one.



“Constructive criticism will serve as an alert for awakening government especially in its wrong doing. It is highly unfortunate that only Hausa/Fulani have the habit of attacking their leaders unlike other parts of the country who used to rally round their leaders to aid them achieve set goals and objectives,” he said.



Dan’iya Dutsinma lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his concerted and frantic efforts to effectively tackle Boko-Haram problem head-on with a view to bringing an end to bloodshed in the North-East, describing it as one of the greatest achievements of the present administration.



“Whether we like it or not, as patriotic Nigerians, we must commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his gigantic efforts toward curbing the menace of insecurity in the North-East and other parts of the country.



“It is high time for every Nigerian to be mindful of the fact that maximum support and cooperation to present administration is extremely necessary, because without peace, there will be no positive development.



“Peace has come to stay in Nigeria by the grace of God we will continue to enjoy prevailing peace throughout Nigeria. I must state that it is an ungrateful act to say Buhari has done nothing in Nigeria,” he prayed.



Apart from that, the present administration did not relent in its efforts to curb corruption, ensure probity, encourage self-reliance, create job opportunities, tackle criminality and promote brotherliness and national cohesion amongst Nigerians.



He therefore appealed to all and sundry to be mindful of the fact that Nigeria belongs to Nigerians and no any other person would restore its lost glory except “patriotic citizens who actually have the nation at heart and I pray we all have the nation at heart.”

