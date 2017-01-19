Timeline of The Gambia’s political crisis

Here is a timeline of developments in The Gambia since the December election which President Yahya Jammeh lost to his opponent Adama Barrow:

– Jammeh concedes defeat –

– December 1, 2016: Gambians go to the polls to choose their new president from three candidates, including Jammeh, who has ruled with an iron fist for 22 years, and Barrow, representing a large opposition coalition.

A day later the electoral commission announces that Barrow has won, to scenes of jubilation on the streets.

Jammeh concedes defeat, congratulating Barrow for his “clear victory”.

– Opposition freed –

– December 5: Gambian opposition leader Ousainou Darboe, who was jailed in July for taking part in a protest, is freed on bail with 18 others.

In the following days some 40 members of the opposition are also freed.

– Jammeh U-turn –

– December 6: The electoral commission says Barrow won the election more narrowly than originally thought, and with a lower turnout. He garnered 43.2 percent of the vote and Jammeh 39.6 percent. A third candidate, Mama Kandeh, took 17.1 percent.

– December 9: Jammeh announces he has changed his mind and says he rejects the results “in totality”.

He lodges a complaint with the Supreme Court to overturn the result.

The defiance sparks global concern, with the UN Security Council among those demanding that Jammeh hand over power.

– Jammeh urged to go –

– December 13: Heads of state from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are sent to The Gambia, but are unable to convince Jammeh to acknowledge his defeat. A new mission takes place a month later.

– On December 31, Jammeh accuses ECOWAS of declaring “war”.

– Supreme Court stalls –

– January 4, 2017: The army chief reaffirms his loyalty to Jammeh.

– January 9: Jammeh dismisses 12 ambassadors after they call for him to step aside. Several ministers have since been fired or have resigned.

– January 10: The Gambia’s chief Supreme Court justice says Jammeh’s legal challenge against the result will not be heard for several months.

– January 13: The African Union (AU) urges Jammeh to respect the results and relinquish power peacefully, warning of “serious consequences”. It says it will not recognise him as of January 19.

Thousands of Gambians, fearing unrest, cross the border into neighbouring Senegal and to Guinea-Bissau.

– Barrow in Senegal –

– January 15: Senegalese President Macky Sall announces he has agreed to take in Barrow until his inauguration on January 19.

– January 16: The Gambia’s top judge pulls out of hearing a bid by Jammeh to halt the inauguration.

– State of emergency –

– January 17: Jammeh declares a state of emergency, saying foreign powers had created an “unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country”.

– African troops ready –

– January 18: The Senegalese army says it is ready to intervene if there is no solution to the crisis. Gambian vice president Isatou Njie-Saidy resigns along with the environment and higher education ministers, the latest cabinet members to desert Jammeh.

Nigeria and Ghana also agree to send troops.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz travels to Banjul in an 11th-hour mediation bid.

– January 19: A midnight (0000 GMT) deadline for Jammeh to step down expires.

Barrow announces he will take the oath in the Gambian embassy in Senegal at 1600 GMT.

UN Security Council to vote on a draft resolution endorsing the ECOWAS effort to ensure a transfer of power in The Gambia.

