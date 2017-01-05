Timi Dakolo Introduced Me to the MMM – Comedian, Seyi Law Revealed

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Seyi law, has said he was introduced to the Ponzi scheme, MMM, by a soul singer Timi Dakolo.

Seyi Law reportedly made this known on stage while performing during Ali Baba’s January 1 concert at Eko Hotel and suites.

“It was Timi Dakolo that introduced me to MMM, yes, it was him,” he said.

The audience was thrown into a round of laughter as the comedian shot his friend with the heavy blows.

Joke or reality, it’s hard to tell when comedians mean what they say, however, there is nowhere Timi Dakolo has said that he invested in MMM.

According to its Nigerian handlers, the scheme which froze accounts of participants in December 2016, will resume operations in January.