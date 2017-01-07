Tinubu commends Buhari for commencement of payment of N5000 stipend

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has heaped praise on President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of payment of N5000 stipend to poor Nigerians. Tinubu said the stipend for the poor was a sign of the Buhari-led APC government’s commitment to people’s welfare. “I commend President Buhari for keeping faith with […]

