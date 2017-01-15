Tinubu congratulates Adebanwi

All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Nigerian scholar, Prof. Wale Adebanwi, over his appointment as Rhodes Professor in Race Relations at the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

He said with his appointment to the prestigious professorial chair, Adebanwi had made Nigeria and Africa proud.

Tinubu, who disclosed that the scholar had related closely with him, said he remains proud of Adebanwi and his academic achievements.

In a statement released at the weekend by his Media Office, the former governor said: “I congratulate you on your appointment to the prestigious Rhodes Professorship in Race Relations at the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

“You represent a new generation of Nigerian intellectuals who have refused to be slowed down by any obstacle. But are bold, courageous and with a knack for intellectual curiosity.

“Your love for Nigeria is never in doubt and each time we speak during your visit to Nigeria, our conversations and atimes arguments center around how Nigeria can attain true greatness.

“You have set a high standard and record as the first black African academic to be appointed to that prestigious chair since its creation.

”Adebanwi, you have always distinguished yourself as a scholar of note.” As someone who has related closely with me, you have made me proud. You have made Nigeria proud. You have put Africa on the map of honour and pride.

“Thank you Adebanwi”.

