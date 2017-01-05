Tinubu, Dantata, Ogar, Cole win crude oil contract

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, announced that Wale Tinubu’s Oando, Toye Cole’s Sahara Energy Resources, Sayyu Dantata’s MRS Oil and 36 other companies are winners of the crude oil term contract, for the purchase and lifting of 1.306 million barrels per day of Nigeria’s crude oil for 2017/2018. NNPC disclosed that the 39 […]