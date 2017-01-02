Tinubu faces poisoning; January 27 scary – Prophet Omale

Head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has given his revelations for 2017. Omale said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will “be forced out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”. He also warned that the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “may be poisoned”. Recall that President of […]