Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tinubu faces poisoning; January 27 scary – Prophet Omale

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

download

Head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has given his revelations for 2017. Omale said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will “be forced out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”. He also warned that the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “may be poisoned”. Recall that President of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Tinubu faces poisoning; January 27 scary – Prophet Omale

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.