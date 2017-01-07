Tinubu hails Buhari for payment of stipend to the vulnerable

Jamiu Yisa ALL Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of the payment of N5000 each to the poor and most vulnerable under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme of the present administration. The payment is part of the cardinal promises of the president during the 2015 electioneering. Asiwaju Tinubu said the stipend for the poor was a sign of the Buhari-led APC government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

