Tinubu: Nigeria’ll fulfil its destiny

National stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Nigerians for making it to the New Year.

In a statement by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: ”The last year witnessed a lot of sacrifices on the part of Nigerians. The government of APC is mindful. It is the necessary pain before the gain. As we move into a new year the pains will ease off in certain areas as the policies and initiatives of the Buhari-led government begin to yield, needed relief and dividends.

Tinubu said Nigeria had begun on a journey and a path of sacrifice not of our choosing but brought upon us all because a few chosen to lead have led without vision, compunction or compassion. “Now that we have a leadership that is committed, focused and people oriented, we must align to make Nigeria work. We are a people blessed by God and destined to be great. The path to greatness is often not smooth. But I am confident that Nigeria will arrive and fulfill her manifest destiny. Let us all in 2017 pray and hope for a new county where feeding and shelter will not be a challenge and more of our people will find work to do.

“Happy new year and God bless our nation.”

The post Tinubu: Nigeria’ll fulfil its destiny appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

