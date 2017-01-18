Tips for connecting with the right target audience on social media

Social media is a big deal today especially if you are using it to market your business and get potential customers. Regardless, you will want to ensure that your social media marketing efforts get to the right audience. This will no doubt make it very effective.

Expectedly, since you are not paying to sponsor or promote your business, you will still want your message to get to your target audience. Jumia Travel gathers ways you can effortlessly create a social media buzz for your brand and it will get to the persons interested in the message.

You have to define your target market

This will largely depend on the service you are offering. You have to first of all determine or decide who the people who need your services are. What gender? Age? This is the first thing you should do. So, if you want your social media campaign to bring results, you have to define your target market.

Determine where to find them on social media

Since you have defined your target market, the next thing you should probably do is to determine where you will find them on social media. Are they on twitter, Facebook or Instagram? After you have found them, you can now develop interesting content targeted at them.

Check what your competitor is doing

Competition is good for any business. It encourages you to do something different and you can also get sterling ideas from them. How is your competitor reaching their market? You can determine this by looking at their followers on twitter and the groups they joined on Facebook. On your part, you can also follow them or join the groups.

Don’t stop refining

Social media is very dynamic. It keeps changing and if you don’t keep tabs with these changes, you may discover that your present target audience is outdated or a whole lot of people who need your service have joined social media. So, if you don’t refine your target audience, you will miss out. The rule of thumb is that you should regularly refine your target search.

The post Tips for connecting with the right target audience on social media appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

