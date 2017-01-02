Pages Navigation Menu

Tips from centenarians on how to live to 100

  A Japanese centenarian More than 100,000 people aged 100 or over are found in Spain.  Spain is the country with the greatest life expectancy after Japan, OECD data and the latest  population census shows. Over a year, media photographer Andrea Comas interviewed Spaniards aged 100 or more across the country from the green- hilled northern region of Asturias to the Balearic island of Menorca.

