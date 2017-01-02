Tips from centenarians on how to live to 100

A Japanese centenarian More than 100,000 people aged 100 or over are found in Spain. Spain is the country with the greatest life expectancy after Japan, OECD data and the latest population census shows. Over a year, media photographer Andrea Comas interviewed Spaniards aged 100 or more across the country from the green- hilled northern region of Asturias to the Balearic island of Menorca.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

