Tipshan – Give You Line (Prod. By TopAge)
Marvis Bill Iguodayela popularly known as Tipshan is a Nigerian recording artiste singer,songwriter and a performer who started his music career in the year 2010 and has since then been working on his distinct sound which is certain to set him on his own lane as against his contemporaries in the music industry. Tipshan debuts […]
