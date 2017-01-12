Pages Navigation Menu

Titilola Edu: Is Our Culture Stifling Our Youth & their Ability to Think Out of the Box?

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa, News | 0 comments

I was reading up on Forbes 30 under 30 recently and I marveled at achievements made by these young men and women so early in life. Then I started to ask myself why I was not even close to achieving what they already have. I mean, I’m proud of my growth but I feel it’s […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

