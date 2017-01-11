Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage And Awilo Logomba Have A Hot Joint Coming!

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage and Awilo Logomba have been spotted in the studio and from the look of things, the musicians are creating magic! Tiwa Shared the pictures on Instagram and promised her fans, ‘Something is coming’. We can’t wait!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Tiwa Savage And Awilo Logomba Have A Hot Joint Coming! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.