Tiwa Savage And Awilo Logomba Have A Hot Joint Coming!

Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage and Awilo Logomba have been spotted in the studio and from the look of things, the musicians are creating magic! Tiwa Shared the pictures on Instagram and promised her fans, ‘Something is coming’. We can’t wait!

The post Tiwa Savage And Awilo Logomba Have A Hot Joint Coming! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

