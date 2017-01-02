Tiwa Savage And Hubby, TeeBillz Now Back Together

There are strong indications that singer Tiwa Savage and her hubby Tunji Balogun, better known as TeeBillz, are now back together again.

The Punch reports that the couple were spotted at the wedding of Stephanie Coker, a popular media personality, during the weekend, with the duo the centre of attention.

Though their first public appearance together since their well-publicised break up, the duo, it was learnt, only had eyes for each other at the wedding ceremony.

In April 2016, the internet was overwhelmed with rumours of their break up, after TeeBillz took to social media to lash out at his wife; alleging infidelity, claiming that she had ‘sexual relationship’ with Dr. SID, Don Jazzy and 2face Idibia.

In a swift reaction, Tiwa, while denying the allegation, accused her hubby of being a habitual user of drugs, money swindler and engaging in extra marital affairs.

It was however learnt that the intervention of family members from both sides “have brought about reconciliation.”

“Tiwa and Tunji (Teebillz) are back for good, but they haven’t finalized the reconciliation process because it takes time,” an insider told TheNetNG. “Don Jazzy is cool with him and there’re no issues between the couple anymore,” another industry expert said.

The post Tiwa Savage And Hubby, TeeBillz Now Back Together appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

