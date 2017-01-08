Tiwa Savage Debunks Pregnancy Rumor
Mavin Record singer, Tiwa Savage has debunk the rumor that she might just be pregnant with her second child after she shared a video of herself chilling at the beach in Dubai with her son, Jamil and Teebillz. Watch the video below;
See people reaction below;
