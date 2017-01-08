Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Debunks Pregnancy Rumor

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Mavin Record singer, Tiwa Savage has debunk the rumor  that she might just be pregnant with her second child after she shared a video of herself chilling at the beach in Dubai with her son, Jamil and Teebillz. Watch the video below;

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

See people reaction below;

tiwa-savage-debunks-pregnancy-rumor-1 tiwa-savage-debunks-pregnancy-rumor-2 tiwa-savage-debunks-pregnancy-rumor-3

The post Tiwa Savage Debunks Pregnancy Rumor appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.