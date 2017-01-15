Pages Navigation Menu

Tiwa Savage set to perform at official Grammy Week event

Tiwa Savage has been announced as one of the artistes that will perform at the 8th annual Essence “Black Women in Music”, which is an official GRAMMY Week event in February. The event is being held to salute the year’s extraordinary GRAMMY nominees and celebrate four-time GRAMMY winner, Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of…

