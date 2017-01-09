Pages Navigation Menu

Tiwa Savage Shows Off Hard-Earned Bikini Body While on Vacation

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment

Tiwa Savage is one hot mama! The Mavin First Lady was on mommy duty while on a vacation with her son, Jamil Balogun — but all eyes were on her hard-earned bikini body! Wearing a one piece swimsuit, the 36-year-old and her toned body strolled along the Dubai beach with her son, who was wearing …

