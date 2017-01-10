Tiwa Savage Singer records with Congolese musician Awilo Longomba – Pulse Nigeria
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Tiwa Savage Singer records with Congolese musician Awilo Longomba
Pulse Nigeria
The Mavin singer has got her fans eager and highly anticipating the release of the power collaboration. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · play · Don Jazzy Mavin Records do not need to sign a new producer.
5 hot Nigerian celeb mums with hottest bodies
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG