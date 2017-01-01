Tiwa Savage, Teebillz Back Together

For those who love stories with happy endings, this will certainly interest you. Feelers from Sunday Scoop’s snooping around indicate that estranged lovebirds, singer, Tiwa Savage, and her former manager cum husband, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz are back in each other’s arms. It will be recalled that the once lovey-dovey couple washed their dirty …

The post Tiwa Savage, Teebillz Back Together appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

