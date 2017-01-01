Pages Navigation Menu

Tiwa Savage, TeeBillz reconcile, now living together

The couple were spotted at Stephanie Coker’s wedding this weekend and only had eyes for each other. According to The Punch, they are living together again. Their marriage hit the rocks in April 2016, after TeeBillz took to social media to lash out at his wife . He made claims of infidelity against the pop […]

