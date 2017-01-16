Tiwa Savage to perform at Grammy week event – TheCable
TheCable
Tiwa Savage to perform at Grammy week event
TheCable
Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage, is set to perform at ESSENCE Black Women In Music, a Grammy award week event. The 8th edition of ESSENCE Black Women In Music would celebrate the achievement of Grammy-winning singer, Erykah Badu, and also mark …
