Tiwa Savage to perform at Grammy week event – TheCable

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment


Tiwa Savage to perform at Grammy week event
Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage, is set to perform at ESSENCE Black Women In Music, a Grammy award week event. The 8th edition of ESSENCE Black Women In Music would celebrate the achievement of Grammy-winning singer, Erykah Badu, and also mark …
