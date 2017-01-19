Pages Navigation Menu

Tiwa Savage to perform at the Essence ‘Black Women in Music’ Official Grammy Week Event

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Mavin First Lady, Tiwa Savage has been announced as one of the rising stars that will perform at the 8th annual Essence “Black Women in Music” event this February. The official GRAMMY Week is being held to salute the year’s extraordinary GRAMMY nominees and fête four-time GRAMMY winner Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of …

