Tiwa Savage to perform at the Essence ‘Black Women in Music’ Official Grammy Week Event
Mavin First Lady, Tiwa Savage has been announced as one of the rising stars that will perform at the 8th annual Essence “Black Women in Music” event this February. The official GRAMMY Week is being held to salute the year’s extraordinary GRAMMY nominees and fête four-time GRAMMY winner Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of …
The post Tiwa Savage to perform at the Essence ‘Black Women in Music’ Official Grammy Week Event appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG