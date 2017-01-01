Pages Navigation Menu

Tiwa Sawage and T-Billz Spark Rumors Of Being Back Together

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Entertainment

A few months after their very public falling out, word on the grapevine claim that Tiwa Savage and husband, T-Billz are back together after ‘working on their marriage’. Their marriage ran into trouble when T-Billz accused Tiwa of infidelity as well as neglecting him and she shot back by accusing him of stealing from her …

