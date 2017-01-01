Tiwa Sawage and T-Billz Spark Rumors Of Being Back Together

A few months after their very public falling out, word on the grapevine claim that Tiwa Savage and husband, T-Billz are back together after ‘working on their marriage’. Their marriage ran into trouble when T-Billz accused Tiwa of infidelity as well as neglecting him and she shot back by accusing him of stealing from her …

The post Tiwa Sawage and T-Billz Spark Rumors Of Being Back Together appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

