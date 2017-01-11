ÌTÀN The Story is Back! Watch this Thrilling Stage Play from The Thespian Family starring Yinka Davies, Hafiz Oyetoro & more | January 7th -29th

The thrilling stage play ‘ÌTÀN The story’ produced by THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions is back this January. ÌTÀN is set to be back on stage after hosting the biggest show during Christmas and is now showing in January in Lagos and it promises to be the best show this year. This production features popular […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

