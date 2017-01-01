To all the little girls out there, let 2017 be a better year – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
To all the little girls out there, let 2017 be a better year
The Guardian
'To all the little girls watching,” Hillary Clinton said in her November concession speech, and tweeted the phrase for emphasis, “never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.” Perhaps the …
Hillary Clinton: The Guardian person of the year 2016
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG