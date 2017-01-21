Tobacco regulation, NGOs and human rights issues

By Nojeem Adetuberu There is an urgent need to examine the activities of certain Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), considering the abundant declarations they make and the demands placed on corporate organisations and the government recently. These NGOs claim to thrive on protecting human rights but in actual sense the rights of every individual is not represented in their drive for relevance. Notably, their drive for safer environments in Nigeria is lopsided.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

