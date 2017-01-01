Together With Partners, We’ve Fed Over 1m People In Borno, Yobe – Dr Olatunbosun – Alakija

Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija has been actively involved for over 18 months in bringing succor to the people of the Northeast especially in Borno State. In this interview with CHINELO CHIKELU, she explains how the Inter Ministerial Task Force of Nigeria chaired by HMS Zainab Ahmed together with international partners at the UN and ICRC took to feeding of over 1million people in the month of December alone. In addition, she discusses the humanitarian crisis in the region and further details how best to execute a response plan for the region.

What impact would you say has been achieved by the Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) which you currently lead, and why was it necessary to have that 24/7 coordination unit established?

I would say the ECC has proven itself to be the most critical enabler towards the humanitarian response in Nigeria. Early in October, within a 72-hour time frame we established and operationalized a 24-hour Emergency Coordination Center which is supported by USAID and OFDA. This information-sharing and collaborative space was necessary as it has allowed over 2000 humanitarian stakeholders to meet and work towards concerted and rapid solution to the crises in the northeast.

The ECC team facilitated the Humanitarian Needs Overview/Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria. This HRP was recently launched at the UN headquarters in Geneva. The HNO/HRP process has set the foundation for both Nigerian and humanitarian actors with regards to scaling up of life saving activities in the Northeast.

Early in December, you were in Bama, Gwoza, and Maiduguri alongside global humanitarian directors from the United Nations, what was your mission in the northeast, and what has changed since their visit to Nigeria?

I visited Gwoza and Bama to see first-hand conditions and participate in distribution of specialized foods for malnourished children. My previous experience deep field in Borno was to Dikwa as the humanitarian crises was emerging. That was an extremely depressing visit, as the scale of the problem seemed nearly insurmountable in May of this year. So this current trip to Gwoza and Bama demonstrated hope and showed how quickly things can be turned around given high level political will and commitment as has been shown within that State at Federal level, and by international actors.

Significant scale up in humanitarian aid delivery has been achieved since the ED mission. As directors return to Rome, New York, and Geneva, to mobilize greater support, and as requested by the Nigerian government, to send us their A-teams.

What is the current humanitarian situation in the Northeast, Borno State in particular, given the fact it is the epicenter crisis?

We have data that supports the fact that in the 6 Northeast states, there are currently 14 million people in need of assistance due to this crisis. Of those, over 70% are women and children. Of that number, approximately 2.5 million are IDP’s. So you will see that this is not just an IDP crisis, but a wider humanitarian crisis.

All aspects of life are affected, from food security to economic livelihoods. Whole communities have been destroyed, and that process of restoring dignity to a very proud of dignified people will last far beyond the immediate humanitarian phase of the crisis. The focus for now however, is on 5 main thematic areas. Food security, Protection, Health and Nutrition, Response and Recovery Planning to include economic and cultural livelihoods. The scope is much wider than our general understanding of delivery of bags of rice. Rice is not the answer. There are also critical enablers to this process, logistics and security being key. The Nigerian military have done an astounding job, both in rounding out the enemy and also in playing an unusual role as de facto humanitarian actors in difficult to access locations, where they have set up emergency schools, field hospitals and provided for the needy.

There is no questioning that Borno State is the epicenter of this crisis, anyone who has ever driven the length and breadth of the state will see that there are communities that have been completely leveled and destroyed. However, to date the State authorities have done a tremendous job to the best of their ability in restoring normalcy where possible, and in rebuilding Borno.

The current humanitarian situation in Nigeria is complex, and in sheer numbers is comparable to those in need in Syria, but we have received far less global attention and even less funding support. The recent coordination mechanisms put in place have ensured now that the voices of our children and our people are being heard on an international stage, because social justice for one is social justice for all.

We recently saw the arrival of 3 A330 cargo planes, carrying over a 100 metric tons of humanitarian relief, containing humanitarian hubs from Sweden, which will be stationed in strategic places in the North-East (Gwoza, Bama, Dikwa, Banki, Biu, Monguno, Damboa and Gambara Ngala) to facilitate more efficient delivery of relief materials to millions of affected individuals in the North-East.

With specific examples, how would you enumerate the humanitarian response from the Federal Government and International partners in 2016, bearing in mind, your coordinating role?

In the last three months since the establishment of the ECC we have seen significant progress, an over fivefold increase in numbers of people reached, with food and medical interventions. A rapid response mechanism (RRM) has been set up, with multi agency partnerships taking food, medicines and planned agricultural interventions to communities at the same time. There is innovation, but most of all there is great compassion and a speedy response has been deployed.

