Toke Makinwa Shares Photos From Her Dubai Vacation

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian On-Air Personality, vlogger and fashion icon, Toke Makinwa took to her social media page to show off her vacation photos. The OAP and author of ‘On Becoming’ is currently in Dubai and according to her Snapchat updates, she is loving every second of her vacation. She shared the photos below:

