Toll from botched Nigeria air strike rises to 90: MSF – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Toll from botched Nigeria air strike rises to 90: MSF
Yahoo News
Geneva (AFP) – A botched air strike by the Nigerian Air Force earlier this week on a camp for people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency killed at least 90 people, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group said Friday. Most of the victims of the …
Africa Live: Updates on The Gambia crisis as deadline looms
IDP camp bombing: Death toll could be as many as 170 — MSF
Botched Nigeria air strike killed 90: MSF
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG