Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toll from botched Nigeria air strike rises to 90: MSF – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Toll from botched Nigeria air strike rises to 90: MSF
Yahoo News
Geneva (AFP) – A botched air strike by the Nigerian Air Force earlier this week on a camp for people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency killed at least 90 people, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group said Friday. Most of the victims of the
Africa Live: Updates on The Gambia crisis as deadline loomsBBC News
IDP camp bombing: Death toll could be as many as 170 — MSFPremium Times
Botched Nigeria air strike killed 90: MSFTimes LIVE
Vanguard –NAIJ.COM –The Punch –News24 Nigeria
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.