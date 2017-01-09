Tom Hardy on ‘Mad Max’ Sequels: ‘I’m Waiting for the Call to Come’ – TheWrap
TheWrap
Tom Hardy on 'Mad Max' Sequels: 'I'm Waiting for the Call to Come'
TheWrap
“Yeah I believe so!” the actor told TheWrap when asked about whether they would be happening. “I don't know when that starts, but I believe that's in the books. There's a couple of those floating around. I'm waiting for the call to come.” “It was so …
