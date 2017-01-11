Tom Hiddleston Apologises For Being A Tool

No, Tom isn’t a tool because he donned that ‘I Love Taylor Swift’ abomination of a vest.

Rather it was his Golden Globes humblebrag that had celebs eye-rolling which has forced him to apologise – see his cringe-inducing speech HERE.

Following much criticism, Tom has gone public and admitted that he kinda missed the mark.

Some of the peeps pointing that out:

Here’s Tom’s Facebook statement on the matter:

Fine, let’s all be satisfied and move on with our lives.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

