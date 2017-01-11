Tom Hiddleston Apologises For Being A Tool
No, Tom isn’t a tool because he donned that ‘I Love Taylor Swift’ abomination of a vest.
Rather it was his Golden Globes humblebrag that had celebs eye-rolling which has forced him to apologise – see his cringe-inducing speech HERE.
Following much criticism, Tom has gone public and admitted that he kinda missed the mark.
Some of the peeps pointing that out:
Here’s Tom’s Facebook statement on the matter:
Fine, let’s all be satisfied and move on with our lives.
[source:time]
