Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tom Hiddleston Apologises For Being A Tool

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

No, Tom isn’t a tool because he donned that ‘I Love Taylor Swift’ abomination of a vest.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rather it was his Golden Globes humblebrag that had celebs eye-rolling which has forced him to apologise – see his cringe-inducing speech HERE.

Following much criticism, Tom has gone public and admitted that he kinda missed the mark.

Some of the peeps pointing that out:

tomhiddle23

tomhiddle234

Here’s Tom’s Facebook statement on the matter:

tomhiddle2

Fine, let’s all be satisfied and move on with our lives.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.