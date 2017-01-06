TomTom now has a sports app to motivate you to work out this year
They’ve helped you in your car, and now, they’ll help you on your run, too. TomTom has launched a new TomTom Sports app, which promises to bring not only activity data, but insights and motivation to its users as well.
