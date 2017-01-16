Pages Navigation Menu

Tonto Dikeh: 3 celebrities’ marriages will crash in 2017 – Actor Uche Maduagwu

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

uche

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has waded into the alleged crash of colleague, Tonto Dikeh’s marriage, prophesying that three celebrities will have their marriages crashed in 2017. He shared photos of Tonto, Tiwa Savage and Lilian Esoro, whose marriages have since headed for the rocks, and wondered why people treat women like objects, and how every […]

