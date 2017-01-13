Tonto Dikeh apologises to Mercy Johnson for calling her daughter a witch In 2013
Tonto Dikeh has issued a heart-felt apology to Mercy Johnson after she insulted her in 2013 . She wrote: Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!! @mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly…
The post Tonto Dikeh apologises to Mercy Johnson for calling her daughter a witch In 2013 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG