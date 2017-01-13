Pages Navigation Menu

Tonto Dikeh apologizes to Mercy Johnson for calling her baby a ‘Witch’

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally apologized to her colleague Mercy Johnson for calling her daughter Purity a ‘witch’ in 2013. Recall, the controversial actress attacked Mercy after she resumed acting 4 months after giving birth to her first child, Purity, in US. Read her apology below; Good morning world Since I have your undivided …

