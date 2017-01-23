Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh Fires Back Over Alleged Drug-Taking

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Tonto Dikeh has denied rumors that she has returned to her unmarried lifestyle of smoking marijuana and other hard drugs. Tonto, 31, found herself in the hot seat after a report yesterday revealed the real reason behind her marital crisis. If you missed the gist, you can catch up HERE. Not wasting anytime to …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Tonto Dikeh Fires Back Over Alleged Drug-Taking appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.