Tonto Dikeh gets 1, 000 children Back To School

Amidst recent stories of infidelity surrounding her billionaire husband Oladunni Churchill, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, has continued to show her love for children as she embarks on providing educational needs such as books, uniforms and school fees.

Targeting 1, 000 indigent Nigerian children, the initiative titled ‘The Tonto Dikeh Back To School Project is run under the actress’ NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

Thousands of children are not in school, said Tonto, who is also a Petrochemical Engineer, business woman as well as actress.

”This situation will lead to an unpromising future,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“For a lot of these children, there exists no hope of getting education due to inherent poverty and indeed lack of education by most of their parents who, based on their own background, would have developed no value for education.”

Campaigning for support so that such vulnerable children are better educated, she wrote: “The Tonto Dikeh Foundation #backtoschoolproject is committed to re-write their stories and give these children a fighting chance at life by empowering them with the most important weapon – Education.”

