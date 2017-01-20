Tonto Dikeh husband’s alleged mistress confesses! – Vanguard
|
Gistmaster
|
Tonto Dikeh husband's alleged mistress confesses!
Vanguard
ROSALINE Meurer, the alleged mistress of Tonto Dikeh's husband, Oladunni Churchill, has finally come out to clear the air about the rumoured tryst she has with the billionaire husband of top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill. Rosaline, who has …
Tonto Dike's Marriage In Trouble?
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG