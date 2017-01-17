Tonto Dikeh, Lola Omotayo, Susan Peters, Tewa Onasanya, Kiki Omeli & More #SmearIt For Cervical Cancer (Photos)

January is Cervical Cancer awareness month and women’s lifestyle publication Exquisite Magazine has started a campaign #SmearIt in support to prevent cervical cancer.

Every hour in Nigeria, women die of cervical cancer, a disease that is largely preventable thanks to annual Pap Smear and HPV vaccination.

Unfortunately, a lot of people; do not go for their yearly screenings, have not had the vaccination and do not know that early detection is key to increasing survival rates. It is very important that we educate everyone about the disease, its symptoms and ways to prevent and treat it.

So, Exquisite Magazine has kicked off its Cervical Cancer Prevention Week to provide us with an opportunity to #GetScreened.

As January is the global cervical cancer awareness month and February 4th is World Cancer Day and there’s no better time to go for a screening and create awareness about this than now!

A few ladies (courtesy of Exquisite Magazine and Zaron Cosmetics) in the entertainment and media industry have kicked off the #SmearIt campaign to show their support as well as create awareness.

Below are pictures of their #SmearIt support using make-up as their tool to pass the message across.

You want to be a part of this for Cervical Cancer, there are lots of ways you can get involved during the week.

Here are the ways you can:

Take part in our #getscreened selfie campaign that we’re launching that week. This will be a poster with your picture and a short quote encouraging girls and women to get screened, go for regular screening and also take the vaccines.

Take part in our #Smearit selfie campaign, where you would smear your lipstick on your face to depict the smear test that is one of the methods of screening. This is to also encourage women to go and get screened.

The post Tonto Dikeh, Lola Omotayo, Susan Peters, Tewa Onasanya, Kiki Omeli & More #SmearIt For Cervical Cancer (Photos) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

