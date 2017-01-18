Tonto Dikeh Reportedly Pregnant Again Amidst Marital Crisis (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh might by towing the child bearing path of her fellow actress Mercy Johnson who birthed four children in quick successions.

Amidst her marital crisis, reports have it that popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is three months pregnant already.

The actress and her husband, Oladunni Churchill have controversially grabbed headlines over infidelity issues currently threatening their young marital union.

The tale took on a weird twist yesterday when Tonto Dikeh’s husband revealed the face of their son, Andre which Tonto has been keeping from the public for 11 months.

This has prompted the inquisitive public to conclude the wealthy Oladunni took the step to spite his wife for apparently publicizing their marriage squabbles by removing his name from her Instagram bio.

An industry source who has been with the actress throughout her ongoing Tonto Dikeh foundation campaign revealed that the duo are not living together because the millionaire husband who has been accused of infidelity has been making excuses with his nationwide philanthropist work to stay away from home.

The source continued that the pretty actress may be due for delivery in six months’ time. Meanwhile, Tonto has been married to her husband for just two years.

Recent photos have been pulled up to back up the pregnancy rumour, however the alleged baby bumps in the photo might just be a result of baby fat that the actress has so far been unable to burn since the birth of King Andre.