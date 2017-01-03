Tonto Dikeh’ urges women to learn self defense against violent men – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Tonto Dikeh' urges women to learn self defense against violent men
Daily Post Nigeria
Renowned Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, has again shared her opinion on how women should handle domestic violence. The mother of one categorically stated that any man who beats his wife is an animal, urging women to defend themselves.
Relationship Talk Tonto Dikeh advises men against violence in relationships
Don't Stay Or Marry Because You Want To Answer Mrs – Tonto Dikeh
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG