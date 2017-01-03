Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh’ urges women to learn self defense against violent men – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tonto Dikeh' urges women to learn self defense against violent men
Daily Post Nigeria
Renowned Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, has again shared her opinion on how women should handle domestic violence. The mother of one categorically stated that any man who beats his wife is an animal, urging women to defend themselves.
Relationship Talk Tonto Dikeh advises men against violence in relationshipsPulse Nigeria
Don't Stay Or Marry Because You Want To Answer Mrs – Tonto DikehBuzzNigeria.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.