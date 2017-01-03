Tonto Dikeh’ urges women to learn self defense against violent men
Renowned Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, has again shared her opinion on how women should handle domestic violence. The mother of one categorically stated that any man who beats his wife is an animal, urging women to defend themselves. She said this after one Victor Ojiaku, 37, stabbed his 27-year-old wife, Faith Ifeoma Ojiaku, with a […]
